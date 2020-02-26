Anti Terrorism Court extends judicial remand of accused in judge video leak scandal

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of an accused in judge video leak case till March 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of an accused in judge video leak case till March 12.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas accused Mian Tariq was produced before the court after expiry of his judicial remand. The court extended the judicial remand of the accused till March 12.