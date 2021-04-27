Anti Terrorism Court grants bail to lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to a lawyer Abdul Raheem Advocate in a case pertaining to vandalizing the a session court during a protest.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand granted post arrest bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 to the accused lawyer.

It may be mentioned here that the accused was arrested by the police after registration of first information report of the incident of vandalizing a lower court in F-8 Kachehri during a protest of lawyers.