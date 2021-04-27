UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Terrorism Court Grants Bail To Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:08 PM

Anti Terrorism Court grants bail to lawyer

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to a lawyer Abdul Raheem Advocate in a case pertaining to vandalizing the a session court during a protest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to a lawyer Abdul Raheem Advocate in a case pertaining to vandalizing the a session court during a protest.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand granted post arrest bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 to the accused lawyer.

It may be mentioned here that the accused was arrested by the police after registration of first information report of the incident of vandalizing a lower court in F-8 Kachehri during a protest of lawyers.

Related Topics

Protest Police Lawyers May Post Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Vaccination process smoothly under way in Punjab: ..

2 minutes ago

Pediatrician Dr Israr dies in motorway accident

2 minutes ago

IGP directs for implementation of corona preventio ..

2 minutes ago

Nigeria's President Urges US to Relocate AFRICOM H ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev to Respond in Case of Russia's 'Provocations' ..

7 minutes ago

JCPOA's Joint Commission Aims to Restore Deal in I ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.