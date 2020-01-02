Anti-Terrorism Court grants interim bail to Hassaan Niazi

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday once again granted interim bail to Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, till January 6 in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack case

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta had canceled interim bail granted to Hassaan Niazi due to non-prosecution for turning up late.

To which, Hassaan Niazi moved a fresh application for interim bail and submitted that he had nothing to do with the PIC attack case.

At this, the court expressed annoyance while observing that why he was coming late despite being a lawyer.

The law was equal for all, it added.

However, Hassaan Niazi stated that the delay occurred due to security checking at the court entrance, while seeking apology.

Subsequently, the court granted interim bail to Hassaan Niazi till January 6 and directed for submitting surety bonds for the purpose.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shadman police had registered two FIRs against more than 250 lawyers for rampaging through the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC),beating up medics, nurses and damaging furniture and equipment at the facility on Dec 11.