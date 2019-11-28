UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-terrorism Court Hands Down Death Penalty To Facilitator In Data Darbar Suicide Blast Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:34 PM

Anti-terrorism court hands down death penalty to facilitator in Data Darbar suicide blast case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed down death penalty on 22 counts to a facilitator involved in Data Darbar suicide blast case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed down death penalty on 22 counts to a facilitator involved in Data Darbar suicide blast case.

Mohsin Khan has been awarded death penalty on 22 counts under Section 302 (b) of PPC and Section 7 of Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act, besides a fine of Rs 100,000 for each commission of murder.

The court awarded life imprisonment to the convict under Section 6 of Explosive Substances Act and seven years imprisonment on 24 counts with a fine of Rs 500,000 to each injured, under Section 324 of PPC, whereas he would undergo six months additional punishment in case of default.

The court also ordered the convict for paying compensation of Rs 400,000 each to legal heirs of the victims whereas he would undergo six months imprisonment on 11 counts in case of default.

ATC-II Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta announced the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.

According to prosecution, Mohsin Khan was a resident of Shabqadar in Charsadda district and he was arrested during a raid at his hideout in Bhatti Gate by the Counter-Terrorism department.

The convict facilitated the suicide bomber - Siddique Ullah. They both entered in Pakistan through Torkham on May 6, 2019.

The convict was a member of a banned outfit and explosive material was also recovered from him at the time of arrest.

It is pertinent to mention that Data Darbar suicide blast claimed at least 13 lives, including five police officials and a security guard, on May 8, 2019.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Injured Murder Police Fine Suicide Charsadda Mohsin Khan May 2019 From Anti Terrorism Court Court Data Darbar

Recent Stories

Motion about juvenile death row prisoner tabled in ..

20 minutes ago

Chiefs of Russian, Turkish General Staffs Discuss ..

2 minutes ago

Projected temperature to rise two degrees centigra ..

2 minutes ago

EU Needs Political Will to Turn Around Migrant Cri ..

2 minutes ago

Refugees rebuild after devastating South Sudan flo ..

2 minutes ago

Ruling party candidate concedes defeat in Uruguay ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.