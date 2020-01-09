UrduPoint.com
Anti Terrorism Court Hands Over Custody Of Accused Of Terror Financing To FIA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:18 PM

Anti Terrorism Court hands over custody of accused of terror financing to FIA

The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad On Thursday has handed over the custody of an accused to FIA in terror financing case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad On Thursday has handed over the custody of an accused to FIA in terror financing case.

The FIA produced the accused Syed Muhammad arrested on Wednesday in the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan in a terror financing and money laundering case leveled against him in accordance with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) reports.

The FIA prosecutor pleaded the court for fourteen days remand of the accused by disclosing that he was involved in crimes like terrorist financing and money laundering and FIA needed custody for interrogation.

The court accepted the FIA's plea and granted the twelve days physical remand of the accused.

