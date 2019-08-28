UrduPoint.com
Anti-Terrorism Court Hyderabad Acquits Accused In Police Station Attack Case

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 08:06 PM

Anti-Terrorism court Hyderabad acquits accused in Police Station attack case

The Anti-Terrorism court Hyderabad Wednesday acquitted accused Ayoub Qureshi in a case of attacking Police Station for lack of evidence

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Anti-Terrorism court Hyderabad Wednesday acquitted accused Ayoub Qureshi in a case of attacking Police Station for lack of evidence.

Anti-Terrorism court Judge Ghulam Mustafa Memon after hearing arguments of both sides, has acquitted accused Ayoub Qureshi in 2001 case registered against him by the Police.

According to prosecution, the accused was allegedly involved in attack on Market Police station to spread terror.

The counsel of the accused Agha Aijaz advocate said the prosecution had failed to prove charges leveled against his client.

MQM Pakistan's sector In-charge Ayoub Qureshi was already on bail.

