Anti Terrorism court Hyderabad sends 2 murder accused on physical remand

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The Anti Terrorism court here Saturday granted 7-day physical remand of Arfat Noohani and Arbab Khaskheli who were arrested on Friday and booked in a FIR for killing a peasant and injuring five persons in separate incidents of violence.

The Husri police produced the landlord Noohani and Khaskheli before the court and sought their physical remand for further interrogation.

Noohani allegedly shot dead his peasant Razzak Kumbhar, 28 years old, and later dumped his dead body in a street outside the residence of the people from Rajput community whose 5 persons he allegedly injured in a clash earlier in the day.

The police informed that they have recovered the weapon used in the crime.

A video shared on the social media shows two persons along with Noohani lifting Kumbhar's dead body from near the vehicle of Noohani and throwing it a little away from the vehicle.

The Hyderabad police arrested Noohani on Friday after the bereaved family blocked Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan road for almost 3 hours, demanding arrest of the accused.