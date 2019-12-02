UrduPoint.com
Anti-terrorism Court Issues Arrest Warrants Of FIA Official In BB Case

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:07 PM

Anti-terrorism Court issues arrest warrants of FIA official in BB case

The Anti-terrorism Court Monday issued bailable arrest warrants of the Inspector Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for not appearing before the court pertaining to seizure of Musharaf's assets in Benazir Bhutto murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Anti-terrorism Court Monday issued bailable arrest warrants of the Inspector Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for not appearing before the court pertaining to seizure of Musharaf's assets in Benazir Bhutto murder case.

According to details, as hearing started, the FIA failed to present the details of former President, Parvez Musharaf's more assets in an application filed by FIA.

ATC Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar expressed annoyance, over non appearance of FIA Inspector Azmat before the court and adjourned the hearing till December 9.

