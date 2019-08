(@imziishan)

The Ministry of Law and Justice has given temporary charge of Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad to Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Shah Rukh Arjmand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice has given temporary charge of Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad to Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Shah Rukh Arjmand.

According to a notification issued by the ministry, Judge Shah Rukh Arjmand would look after the AC matters till return of the judges from summer vacation.