Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad reserves judgment in bail petition of judge video scandal co-accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad Friday reserved its judgment in the bail petition of Hamza Butt, a co-accused in judge Arshad Malik's video scandal case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas reserved the judgment after listening to the arguments from both sides.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that his client had no connection to the judge's video as it was made by Nasir Butt. He had only provided a laptop to Nasir Butt, he added, praying the court to grant bail to Hamza Butt.

The Federal Investigation Agency's official opposed the bail request.

The court reserved the judgment and adjourned the case till January 27.