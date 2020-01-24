- Home
Anti-Terrorism Court Of Islamabad Reserves Judgment In Bail Petition Of Judge Video Scandal Co-accused
Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:56 PM
The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad Friday reserved its judgment in the bail petition of Hamza Butt, a co-accused in judge Arshad Malik's video scandal case
ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas reserved the judgment after listening to the arguments from both sides.
The petitioner's counsel pleaded that his client had no connection to the judge's video as it was made by Nasir Butt. He had only provided a laptop to Nasir Butt, he added, praying the court to grant bail to Hamza Butt.
The Federal Investigation Agency's official opposed the bail request.
The court reserved the judgment and adjourned the case till January 27.