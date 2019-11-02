Anti Terrorism Court orders confiscation of property of Musharraf

The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) ordered the authorities to confiscate movable and immovable properties of former President and Army Chief Gen Pervaiz Musharaf (R) after he failed to appear for a hearing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ):The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) ordered the authorities to confiscate movable and immovable properties of former President and Army Chief Gen Pervaiz Musharaf (R) after he failed to appear for a hearing.

The judge Shoukat Kamal Dar ordered this while hearing in Benazir Bhutto murder case against Pervaiz Musharaf here on Friday.

During the hearing, the court also directed to confiscate the bank accounts and vehicles of former President.

It is mentioned here that the court has already declared former the former president as proclaimed offender in 2014 for being absent from the court hearing.