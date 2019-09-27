Anti-Terrorism Court Rawalpindi awards life term in police firing case

The Anti-Terrorism Court(ATC) on Friday sentenced life term imprisonment to one accused in police official firing case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Anti-Terrorism Court ATC ) on Friday sentenced life term imprisonment to one accused in police official firing case.

The accused Habib Raheem was found guilty of injuring the police inspector Qamar Sultan during a dacoity incident .

ATC Judge Abdul Raheem pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lac and 85 thousand to the accused.

The case was registered with city police station.