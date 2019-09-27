Anti-Terrorism Court Rawalpindi Awards Life Term In Police Firing Case
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 06:57 PM
The Anti-Terrorism Court(ATC) on Friday sentenced life term imprisonment to one accused in police official firing case
The accused Habib Raheem was found guilty of injuring the police inspector Qamar Sultan during a dacoity incident .
ATC Judge Abdul Raheem pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lac and 85 thousand to the accused.
The case was registered with city police station.