Anti-Terrorism Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Arrested Suspect Nadir Khan In Judge Video Scandal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:53 PM

Anti-Terrorism Court rejects bail plea of arrested suspect Nadir Khan in Judge video scandal

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has rejected the bail plea of arrested suspect Nadir Khan in Judge Video Scandal

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has rejected the bail plea of arrested suspect Nadir Khan in Judge Video Scandal.Court has ordered FIA prosecutor to bring complete record and give arguments on next hearing besides adjourning the hearing till today (Friday).ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas took up the bail plea of suspect Nadir Khan in judge video scandal for hearing on Thursday.During the course of hearing, Counsel of Nadir Khan said , "Nadir Khan has no relation with this case, Nadir Khan was a cameraman and he switched on the camera upon the order of Mian Tariq and put it on recording".

Counsel prayed court that bail plea of his client should be approved.Judge Raja Jawad Abbas observed, "Is Nadir Khan a child? Did he not know what job Mian Tariq does?FIA prosecutor opposed the bail plea of Nadir Khan.Court while directing NAB prosecutor to bring complete record and give arguments adjourned the hearing till today (Friday).

