Anti Terrorism Court rejects bail plea of judge video scandal accused Nadir Khan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has rejected bail plea of judge video scandal accused Nadir Khan.Counsel told to Court that accused Haris confessed in his statement that accused Nadir Khan was involved in making objectionable video while during investigation some content which related to video were recovered from Nadir Khan mobile.

Counsel for accused said that my client is innocent and baseless allegation is being leveled against him.It is pertinent to mention here that Nadir Khan Bail plea was heard by AtC judge Raja Jawad Abbas.Counsel for accused told to court on previous hearing that Nadir Khan had no link with this case, Nadir Khan was cameraman and he switched on camera on Mian Tariq instructions therefore his bail plea should be accepted.Judge had remarked that is Nadir Khan a child ? Did he not know that Mian Tariq does what job.Court rejected bail plea.