UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Terrorism Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Judge Video Scandal Accused Nadir Khan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:55 PM

Anti Terrorism Court rejects bail plea of judge video scandal accused Nadir Khan

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has rejected bail plea of judge video scandal accused Nadir Khan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has rejected bail plea of judge video scandal accused Nadir Khan.Counsel told to Court that accused Haris confessed in his statement that accused Nadir Khan was involved in making objectionable video while during investigation some content which related to video were recovered from Nadir Khan mobile.

Counsel for accused said that my client is innocent and baseless allegation is being leveled against him.It is pertinent to mention here that Nadir Khan Bail plea was heard by AtC judge Raja Jawad Abbas.Counsel for accused told to court on previous hearing that Nadir Khan had no link with this case, Nadir Khan was cameraman and he switched on camera on Mian Tariq instructions therefore his bail plea should be accepted.Judge had remarked that is Nadir Khan a child ? Did he not know that Mian Tariq does what job.Court rejected bail plea.

Related Topics

Hearing Scandal Mobile Job From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

CJP  orders removal of encroachment from govt lan ..

13 minutes ago

Al Sidr Environmental Film Festival seeks to trigg ..

16 minutes ago

Prince Andrew defers navy promotion in wake of Eps ..

34 seconds ago

Indian man charged with raping five-year-old girl ..

36 seconds ago

Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 6 ..

37 seconds ago

Lahore High Court stops departmental stores from u ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.