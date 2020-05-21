UrduPoint.com
Anti-Terrorism Court Reserves Verdict In Imran Farooq Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:59 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Thursday reserved its verdict after completion of proceedings in murder trial of Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) leader Dr. Imran Faroorq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Thursday reserved its verdict after completion of proceedings in murder trial of Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) leader Dr. Imran Faroorq.

The reserved verdict will be announced on June 18 by the court of ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand. The case was being trailed for last five years.

During the hearing, Prosecutor, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Khawaja Imtiaz Ahmed completed the final arguments. He maintained that solid evidence was available against MQM founder Altaf Hussain and Anwar Hussain to prove their involvement in Dr Farooq's murder.

He pleaded before the court that the accused should be punished in accordance with the law.

He argued that court may order to confiscate the movable and immovable properties of MQM's founder in Pakistan to which the judge remarked that such order had already been given.

After completion of final arguments the court reserved its verdict in the matter that will be announced on June 18.

