Anti-terrorism court sentences Hafiz Saeed to 11 years imprisonment

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday sentenced Hafiz Muhammad Saeed to 11 years imprisonment in two cases.Saeed was convicted and sentenced on two counts by special anti-terrorism court.

Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta announced the ruling.

He was slapped with imprisonment of five and a half years and a fine of Rs15,000 in each case. The sentences of both cases will run concurrently.The court also granted him the benefit of Section 382-B of the Code of Criminal Procedure (reduction of period of sentence of imprisonment).The court had reserved its verdicts in the two cases on February 6.

Saeed was nominated in multiple cases pertaining to illegal funding.