Anti Terrorism Court Sentences Man To 6-year Jail For Supporting Banned Outfit
Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:20 AM
Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) sentenced a man to six years in prison and imposed Rs 40,000 fine for having links with a proscribed organization and supporting it
Shakir Hassan, the presiding judge of ATC Dera Ghazi Khan found the accused guilty and convicted him under sections 11-F(6) and 11-G of Anti Terrorism Act 1997.
Accused Ashraf Ali was put on trial after registration of a criminal case with police station CTD Multan in 2018. The offender was arraigned on the charges of soliciting support for a proscribed organization and, also, wearing a cap bearing a symbol representing the forbidden organization.
The convict would undergo additional six-month imprisonment in case of default.