Anti Terrorism Court sentences man to 6-year jail for supporting banned outfit

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Anti Terrorism Court ATC ) sentenced a man to six years in prison and imposed Rs 40,000 fine for having links with a proscribed organization and supporting it.

Shakir Hassan, the presiding judge of ATC Dera Ghazi Khan found the accused guilty and convicted him under sections 11-F(6) and 11-G of Anti Terrorism Act 1997.

Accused Ashraf Ali was put on trial after registration of a criminal case with police station CTD Multan in 2018. The offender was arraigned on the charges of soliciting support for a proscribed organization and, also, wearing a cap bearing a symbol representing the forbidden organization.

The convict would undergo additional six-month imprisonment in case of default.