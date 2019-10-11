Anti Terrorism Court summons British witnesses for testimony in Imran Farooq murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday summoned British witnesses for testimony in murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)'s leader Imran Farooq

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also submitted the documents received from the British government, which also include the statements of 23 witnesses.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the murder case lodged by FIA.

During the outset of hearing, the prosecutor submitted the evidence received from Britain along with the CCTV photage, crime weapon and forensic report.

FIA Prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz pleaded that the three witnesses would appear in person for testimony while the other 20 would record their statements through the video link.

To this, the court summoned the three witnesses in person to record their statements. The court also ordered that the three officers of Metropolitan Police London appear on November 6, and record their statements here.

It may be mentioned here that the evidence include postmortem report of deceased, recovery memo and statement of 23 witnesses including investigation officer.

Dr. Imran Farooq was killed on November 16, 2010 in London.