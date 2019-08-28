UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Terrorism Court Summons Maulana Khadim Rizvi Others For Indictment On August 31

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:52 PM

Anti Terrorism Court summons Maulana Khadim Rizvi others for indictment on August 31

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has summoned Maulana Khadim Rizvi chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and other accused on August 31 to indict them in the case on causing damage to government property and rioting

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has summoned Maulana Khadim Rizvi chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and other accused on August 31 to indict them in the case on causing damage to government property and rioting .

According to media reports Arshid Hussain Bhutta judge ATC No 1 Lahore took up the case for hearing Wednesday.Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi did not appear in the court being unwell.Ahsan Ali Arif advocate and Tahid Minhas advocate appeared in the court on behalf of the accused persons.

As many as 24 accused including Syed Zahir ul Hassan Shah and Pri Ijaz Ashrafi appeared in the court.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore August Media Government Anti Terrorism Court Court Khadim Hussain Rizvi

Recent Stories

Khalifa gets Australian PM&#039;s message

11 minutes ago

LESCO chief visits Muharram main procession route

14 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister appeals the world to help resol ..

14 minutes ago

US Homeland Security Chief Visits El Salvador to A ..

14 minutes ago

Patients complain of deficient services at Pakista ..

14 minutes ago

North Macedonia to Spend $3.5 Million on Permanent ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.