Anti Terrorism Court summons Maulana Khadim Rizvi others for indictment on August 31

(@imziishan)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has summoned Maulana Khadim Rizvi chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and other accused on August 31 to indict them in the case on causing damage to government property and rioting .

According to media reports Arshid Hussain Bhutta judge ATC No 1 Lahore took up the case for hearing Wednesday.Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi did not appear in the court being unwell.Ahsan Ali Arif advocate and Tahid Minhas advocate appeared in the court on behalf of the accused persons.

As many as 24 accused including Syed Zahir ul Hassan Shah and Pri Ijaz Ashrafi appeared in the court.