Anti-Terrorism Court summons witnesses in Mumbai hotel attack case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday summoned the prosecution witnesses for testimony in a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday summoned the prosecution witnesses for testimony in a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel. The hearing in such case was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas prosecution revealed that witness summoned for the day was unable to attend the proceedings and pleaded for adjournment.

The officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again pleaded the court that such witness was in Iran and due to routes blockage was unable to arrive in the country. They disclosed that efforts were underway to bring such witness for testimony. The court accepted the request directing to produce such witness in the next hearing at any cost and adjourned the hearing till July 15. It may be mentioned that over 96 witnesses had been testified by the court in the case so far in the case.