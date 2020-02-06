UrduPoint.com
Anti Terrorism Court Testifies Foreign Witnesses In Imran Farooq Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 08:38 PM

Anti Terrorism Court testifies foreign witnesses in Imran Farooq murder case

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday adjourned hearing till February 13, on MQM's leader Imran Farooq murder case after testifying all foreign witnesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday adjourned hearing till February 13, on MQM's leader Imran Farooq murder case after testifying all foreign witnesses.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand conducted hearing on murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). All three accused including Khalid Shamim, Moazam Ali and Mohsin Ali were produced before the judge.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s Prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz and counsel for British High Commission Barrister Toby Cadman also appeared before the court.

During outset of hearing, forensic expert Robert Charlis recorded his statement through video link.

He stated that Imran Farooq died due to injuries on face and head. Dr Robert Chipman, who conducted autopsy of the victim, also recorded his statement via video link.

After testifying the witnesses, the court adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

