Anti-terrorism court to announce verdict in children rape-cum-murder case on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :An anti-terrorism court ATC ) on Monday concluded trial proceedings of Faizan murder case against Sohail Shahzad, alleged rapist-cum-killer of four children of Chunian

The court observed that it would announce its verdict on Tuesday (Dec 17).

ATC Judge Muhammad Iqbal conducted the proceedings of the Faizan murder case in Kot Lakhpat jail, where accused Sohail Shahzad was being held.

Deputy Prosecutor General Abdul Rauf Wattoo said that the trial was held inside the jail due to security concerns, while talking to APP. He said the court reserved the verdict on completion of cross-examination from the accused Sohail Shahzad.

He stated that the court had earlier recorded statements of 23 witnesses including Faizan's father Muhammad Ramzan during the course of proceedings.

The court had indicted accused Sohail Shahzad on Dec 9 but he pleaded not guilty and contended to contest the charges.

The Punjab police and other law-enforcement agencies arrested the accused, Sohail Shahzad, 27, on Oct 1, after his DNA matched the samples collected from the body of a victim.

Sohail had been arrested on the charges of kidnapping, raping and killing Imran, 12, Salman, 9, Ali Hasnain and Faizan, both 8.