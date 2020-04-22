UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Terrorism Court To Resume Hearing In Mumbai Hotel Attack Case On April 29

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:31 PM

Anti-Terrorism Court to resume hearing in Mumbai hotel attack case on April 29

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) adjourned the hearing in a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel till April 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) adjourned the hearing in a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel till April 29.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any proceedings.

The prosecution pleaded for adjournment which the court accepted. It may be mentioned that over 96 witnesses had been testified by the court in the case so far.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Mumbai Hotel April May Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Japanese Prime Minister Urges Citizens to Limit So ..

3 minutes ago

6 held over weapons display on social media

3 minutes ago

UAE chairs 111th meeting of GCC Financial and Econ ..

20 minutes ago

Spain mayor resigns for drink driving, attacking p ..

3 minutes ago

Security plan devised for Ramazan in DIkhan: DPO

3 minutes ago

Iranian Communications Minister Says 1st Military ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.