Anti-Terrorism Court to resume hearing in Mumbai hotel attack case on April 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) adjourned the hearing in a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel till April 29.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any proceedings.

The prosecution pleaded for adjournment which the court accepted. It may be mentioned that over 96 witnesses had been testified by the court in the case so far.