Anti-Terrorism Court to resume hearing in Mumbai hotel attack case on May 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here Wednesday adjourned the hearing in a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel till May 13.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any proceedings.

The prosecution pleaded for adjournment which the court accepted.

It may be mentioned that over 96 witnesses had been testified by the court in the case so far.

