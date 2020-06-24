UrduPoint.com
Anti Terrorism Court To Resume Hearing In Online Blasphemous Content Sharing Case On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 04:30 PM

Anti Terrorism Court to resume hearing in online blasphemous content sharing case on Thursday

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will resume the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will resume the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content on Thursday.

The hearing will be resumed by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

No proceedings were conducted in the matter for last few hearings due to coronavirus as no prisoners are allowed to bring outside jails.

The court had also summoned the last defense witness which could not appeared before the court in last hearing and was summoned again for next hearing.

It is worth mentioning that the case is in the courts as FIA had registered an FIR under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electronic crimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous content online.

