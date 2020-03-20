UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Terrorism Court To Resume Judge Video Leak Case On March 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 06:23 PM

Anti Terrorism Court to resume judge video leak case on March 24

The hearing of a case pertaining to controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik will be resumed on March 24 by Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The hearing of a case pertaining to controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik will be resumed on March 24 by Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had submitted the complete challan of the case in the court in which Mian Tariq Mehmood, Hafiz Raza, Nadir Khan and Hamza Butt are nominated accused.

The court had issued notices to parties for initiating arguments in the next date.

It is worth mentioning here that three accused Nasir Janjua, Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Yusaf had already been acquitted by a court in the case.

The FIA filed a fresh plea in ATC seeking permission from the court to arrest all such three accused again for investigation.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Nasir Federal Investigation Agency March All From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

UVAS temporarily shifts all clinical services to V ..

12 minutes ago

Black laws cannot deter Kashmiris from liberation ..

15 minutes ago

Improved justice system first step towards welfare ..

15 minutes ago

Umar Akmal charged by PCB

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus damaging our fragile economy: Mian Zah ..

21 minutes ago

SA halts entry and prayer in outer courtyards of h ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.