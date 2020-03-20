Anti Terrorism Court to resume judge video leak case on March 24

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The hearing of a case pertaining to controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik will be resumed on March 24 by Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had submitted the complete challan of the case in the court in which Mian Tariq Mehmood, Hafiz Raza, Nadir Khan and Hamza Butt are nominated accused.

The court had issued notices to parties for initiating arguments in the next date.

It is worth mentioning here that three accused Nasir Janjua, Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Yusaf had already been acquitted by a court in the case.

The FIA filed a fresh plea in ATC seeking permission from the court to arrest all such three accused again for investigation.