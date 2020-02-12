Anti Terrorism Court to resume KKF money laundering case on Feb 20

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to money laundering and anti-state activities by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London leader Altaf Husain till February 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ):An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to money laundering and anti-state activities by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London leader Altaf Husain till February 20.

The MQM leader along with former minister Babar Ghauri, former senator Ahmed Ali, former Karachi deputy mayor Arshad Vohra, Khawaja Sohail, Khawaja Rehan and others have been booked in the money laundering case.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan. The court directed the FIA prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz to complete the arguments at the acquittal plea of Ahmed Ali on medical grounds in the next date of hearing which is fixed for February 20.

It is worth mentioning that the case has been shifted from an ATC Karachi to ATC Islamabad on Ministry of Interior's decision whereas the accused had filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) for transfer of such case back to Karachi.

The case was registered against the accused on the complaint of Sarfaraz Anwar Merchant by disclosing that the MQM and its charity wing Khidmat-i-Khalaq Foundation (KKF) were maintaining different bank accounts for money laundering. The money generated from various illegal activities like extortion, murders, kidnappings for ransom, land grabbing and China-cutting was laundered.