Anti-Terrorist Court Acquits Six Accused Allegedly Involved In Failed Suicide Attempt At Imambargah

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Thursday acquitted six accused including a woman allegedly involved in foiled suicide attempt at an Imambargah in Bharakahu area of Islamabad in 2013.

The ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand acquitted Anwar Hameed, Muhammad Yasin, Mst Mehwish, Wali Khan and two others giving them benefit of doubt.

The court also issued warrants of two others proclaimed offenders.

During the course of proceedings, the judge remarked that the prosecution failed to prove allegations levelled against the accused.

The trial proceedings of the case were held in Adiala jail.

