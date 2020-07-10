UrduPoint.com
Anti Terrorists Court Gilgit Sentence Child Abuser Life Imprisonment

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:02 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Anti terrorists court Gilgit has sentenced a child abuser identified as Shahid Alam to life in prison and also imposed a fine of 100k rupees on the culprit.

The court completed the trial within a week, setting a new record of speedy justice.

The sentenced teenager, 18, was found guilty of sexually abusing a 10-years old child in Damote area of Jaglote, District Gilgit.

