Anti terrorists court Gilgit sentence child abuser life imprisonment

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Anti terrorists court Gilgit has sentenced a child abuser identified as Shahid Alam to life in prison and also imposed a fine of 100k rupees on the culprit.

The court completed the trial within a week, setting a new record of speedy justice.

The sentenced teenager, 18, was found guilty of sexually abusing a 10-years old child in Damote area of Jaglote, District Gilgit.