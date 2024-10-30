Anti-tick Spray Conducted To Prevent Livestock From Congo Virus
Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Tank district administration has launched an anti-tick spray to protect animals from the Congo virus.
According to district administration, the drive has been launched under the provincial government's Awami Agenda program, following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Tank, Tanveer Khan.
As part of the campaign, the livestock staff conducted spraying of cattle at the Dabara to prevent an outbreak of the Congo virus.
Supervised by the district director of Livestock, Dr. Umar Ayaz Dawar, the team also provided guidelines to livestock owners for preventing various diseases. The drive would help improve animal health and prevent potential diseases caused by the virus.
Residents have praised the government's efforts, saying that livestock was the only source of income for most of the people in the area and such an initiative would lead to strengthening their financial position.
