Anti-tick spry conducted in cattle markets

DIR LOWER, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Livestock Department Sunday conducted anti Tick spray in various sacrificial cattle market of the district to prevent the people from any disease during Eid-ul-Azha.

The department while following the directives of Deputy Commissioner awareness banners have been installed in all sacrificial cattle market in visible places.

The department conducted spry in cattle markets to control Congo virus which transfers to human and spread among people of the area.