Anti-ticks Spray carried out at cattle markets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The technical teams of Livestock Department on Tuesday carried out antiseptic and anti-ticks spray in the cattle markets to protect animals from dangerous Congo virus here in Rawalpindi division.

Director livestock, Dr Nadeem Badar informed that so far anti-ticks spray has carried out on 5000 big and 11000 small animals, adding that check posts and medical camps have also been established at eight inter-provincial entrances points for the purpose of corona prevention SOPs, inspection of cattle health and spraying of anti-ticks chemical on cattle.

Facility for pregnancy test and treatment of cattle is also available at the places of sale of sacrificial animals and cattle markets, he added.

He said that 36 points for sale of sacrificial animals has been allocated in the division out of which 10 are in Rawalpindi, nine each in Jhelum and Attock, and eight in Chakwal where 157 technical staff is performing duties.