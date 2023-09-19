Anti-Tobacco Act to be implemented in Hyderabad on priority basis: Commissioner

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2023 | 11:21 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Khalid Hyder Shah has said that the Tobacco Act would be strictly implemented in Hyderabad on a priority basis so that the young generation could be protected from this menace.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after declaring Shahbaz Building Hyderabad as a non-smoking zone.

Later, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akber Numai presided over a meeting under the Tobacco Free City project of the National Health Ministry Islamabad.

On this occasion, Manager Muhammad Aftab Ahmed apprising the meeting about the adverse effects of smoking said that in Pakistan every year over 1,60000 people die due to smoking, and around 1200 children aged between 5 to 15 were also addicted to tobacco which was alarming.

He urged the Government of Pakistan to take concerted steps for the elimination of the menace of smoking but should help smokers quit smoking as well.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Qaiim Akber Numai while appreciating the step of the National Health Ministry assured that the District Administration would play a pivotal role in making Hyderabad non- smoking city by eliminating tobacco practices.

The meeting was attended among others by Assistant Commissioners, Union representative Faheem Akhter, Project Coordinator Zeshan Danish and Heads of all district departments and representatives.

