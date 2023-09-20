Open Menu

Anti-Tobacco Act To Be Implemented In Hyderabad On Priority Basis: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Anti-Tobacco Act to be implemented in Hyderabad on priority basis: Commissioner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Khalid Hyder Shah has said that the Tobacco Act would be strictly implemented in Hyderabad on a priority basis so that the young generation could be protected from this menace.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after declaring Shahbaz Building Hyderabad as a non-smoking zone.

Later, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akber Numai presided over a meeting under the Tobacco Free City project of the National Health Ministry Islamabad.

On this occasion, Manager Muhammad Aftab Ahmed apprising the meeting about the adverse effects of smoking said that in Pakistan every year over 1,60000 people die due to smoking, and around 1200 children aged between 5 to 15 were also addicted to tobacco which was alarming.

He urged the Government of Pakistan to take concerted steps for the elimination of the menace of smoking but should help smokers quit smoking as well.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Qaiim Akber Numai while appreciating the step of the National Health Ministry assured that the District Administration would play a pivotal role in making Hyderabad non- smoking city by eliminating tobacco practices.

The meeting was attended among others by Assistant Commissioners, Union representative Faheem Akhter, Project Coordinator Zeshan Danish and Heads of all district departments and representatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Young Hyderabad Media All From Government

Recent Stories

TIKA conducts weeklong "Search and Rescue Training ..

TIKA conducts weeklong "Search and Rescue Training" in Pakistan

21 minutes ago
 Argentina's ESMA torture center: hell becomes heri ..

Argentina's ESMA torture center: hell becomes heritage

21 minutes ago
 Libya flood feeds unrest but political system unch ..

Libya flood feeds unrest but political system unchallenged: analysts

21 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Greece, offers condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Greece, offers condolences over rescue team victim ..

36 minutes ago
 Russian strikes in Ukraine kill nine

Russian strikes in Ukraine kill nine

21 minutes ago
 At UN, Turkiye's Erdogan calls for Kashmir resolut ..

At UN, Turkiye's Erdogan calls for Kashmir resolution through dialogue

21 minutes ago
Noura Al Kaaba receives credentials copy of new Qa ..

Noura Al Kaaba receives credentials copy of new Qatari Ambassador

36 minutes ago
 Canada warns India to treat Sikh slaying allegatio ..

Canada warns India to treat Sikh slaying allegation seriously

43 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar calls ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar calls for adequate financing, actio ..

45 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits city areas to review RWMC clea ..

Commissioner visits city areas to review RWMC cleanliness drive

45 minutes ago
 Anti-Tobacco Act to be implemented in Hyderabad on ..

Anti-Tobacco Act to be implemented in Hyderabad on priority basis: Commissioner

45 minutes ago
 Communications cut to flood-hit Libya city after p ..

Communications cut to flood-hit Libya city after protests

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan