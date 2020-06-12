UrduPoint.com
Anti-Tobacco Advocates Welcomed 100% FED On Tobacco And Bi-Products

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti-tobacco advocates have hailed imposition of 100% Federal excise duty (FED) on cigarette, cigar and other tobacco products as announced Friday under the federal budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.

Senior pulmonoligist and anti-tobacco activist, Prof. Dr. Javaid A Khan talking to APP said the much needed duty on the hazardous products was very much needed.

"We had always been asking for stringent measures to discourage products hazardous for public health," he said.

Dr. Khan said it is i yet to be seen if this duty is on per cigarette basis or simply turning two-fold the 2.5% duty already charged on per packet basis.

The senior healthcare provider also appreciated the tax imposed on caffeinated drinks mentioning that severe implications of the same on public health could not be ignored.

"Medical community had been regularly raising the fact that these along with sugary beverages and tobacco made products are the major cause of non-communicable diseases in the country," said Prof.

Khan.

Secretary General, PMA - Central, Dr. Syed Qaisar Sajjad said taxes on products hazardous for public health was a major demand of the association for years.

"We also appreciate special allocation worth Rs.13 billion for hospitals in Karachi and Lahore, currently engaged in handling COVID-19 cases," he said.

PMA office bearer, however, suggested that COVID-19 related allocation needed to be more focused on prevention, with special provision for free of cost COVID - 19 tests and other timely interventions.

"Special funds must be earmarked for public awareness about importance of SOPs with free of at least cost effective availability of masks and their proper usage," he elaborated.

Dr. Syed Qaisar Sajjad said it was high time that authorities concerned along with medical community may opt for prevention oriented approach.

