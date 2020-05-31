UrduPoint.com
Anti Tobacco Laws Being Implemented In True Spirit

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Anti Tobacco laws are being implemented in true spirit and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

Speaking on the occasion of Anti Tobacco Day, being observed on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt ® Anwar ul Haq said that concerned authorities have been directed to strictly implement the tobacco law and take legal action against those found violating.

The law also prohibits advertisement by pamphlets, board or hoardings, through internet or any visible representation made by any form of media, display on articles like T-shirts, shoes, sports wears, caps, handbags, gift boxes, which have the effect of promoting use of tobacco, he added. Tobacco is injurious for health adding that bad effects on the society.

He made it clear that steps are being taken to make Rawalpindi Tobacco free city.

