Anti-Typhoid campaign extended by Feb 17

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The ongoing anti typhoid drive extended for a couple of days till February 17 to facilitate the kids who missed out it during two weeks campaign.

The extension was announced in a meeting of health department officials chaired by ADG, Qamar Zaman Qaisarani to review its progress.

He asked health deptt to furnish him report of the schools and madaris Names which had refused to get their students vaccinated against the disease.

He informed that nine lac kids have been vaccinated so far adding that the drive has been extended for another two days.

Mr Qasirani advised the kids who could not be vaccinated due to absence from school should visit nearest health center for it.

CEO Health, Dr Arshad Malik, DHO Dr Ali Mehndi, Dr Yousuf and others attended the meeting.

It is worth mentioning here that two weeks campaign was to culminate today.