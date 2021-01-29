Anti-Typhoid campaign from Feb 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz said on Friday the Anti-typhoid campaign would be started across the metropolis from February 1.

He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding typhoid campaign here at DC office.

CEO Health Lahore, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Kathia, Assistant Commissioners and others were present in the meeting.

DC Lahore said the typhoid vaccination would be given to 5 million children of vulnerable age bracket, adding that arrangements like implementation of micro-plan, training, corona SOPs awareness etc were completed.

He directed the concerned officers that appropriate security arrangements should be made for the teams.

A vaccination inauguration ceremony would be held tomorrow (Saturday) at the DC office, it was learnt.