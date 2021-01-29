UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Typhoid Campaign From Feb 1

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Anti-Typhoid campaign from Feb 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz said on Friday the Anti-typhoid campaign would be started across the metropolis from February 1.

He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding typhoid campaign here at DC office.

CEO Health Lahore, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Kathia, Assistant Commissioners and others were present in the meeting.

DC Lahore said the typhoid vaccination would be given to 5 million children of vulnerable age bracket, adding that arrangements like implementation of micro-plan, training, corona SOPs awareness etc were completed.

He directed the concerned officers that appropriate security arrangements should be made for the teams.

A vaccination inauguration ceremony would be held tomorrow (Saturday) at the DC office, it was learnt.

Related Topics

Lahore February From Million

Recent Stories

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

2 minutes ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

33 minutes ago

DEWA supports Expo 2020 Dubai themes to enhance su ..

34 minutes ago

137,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34 minutes ago

‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

40 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.