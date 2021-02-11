UrduPoint.com
Anti-typhoid Campaign In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Anti-typhoid campaign in full swing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The two-week long anti-typhoid campaign, which began in all urban areas of the district was in full swung, said the Incharge Anti Typhoid drive, Ch Muhammad Hussain on Thursday.

The drive was continued in Murree, Kahuta, Taxila, Kalar Syeda, Kotli Sayttaya, Gujar Khan and Rawalpindi which entered into its 11th day.

Under the drive, he said over 10,00,000 children have so far been administered vaccine.

He informed that 1101 teams including 142 fixed points and area incharges are participating in the drive to vaccinate 18,76,539 children from nine months to 15 years of age.

He said staff deployed for the campaign have been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Hussain advised parents to come forward and play their role to ensure vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Anwar-ul-Haq directed the teams to cover vaccination of non-attended cases by convincing parents in order to make Rawalpindi a typhoid free city.

