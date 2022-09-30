UrduPoint.com

Anti-typhoid Campaign To Start From Oct 1

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Anti-typhoid campaign to start from Oct 1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan on Friday said that 896,742 children of 52 union councils of Peshawar would be vaccinated in anti-typhoid campaign, scheduled to start in the whole province from October 1.

Addressing the launching ceremony, he said that campaign would continue in 52 union councils till October 15 wherein 896,742 children of nine months to 15 years of age would be inoculated the vaccine.

On the occasion, District Health Officer, Dr Idrees said that 633 outreach teams, 82 fixed teams and 30 mobile teams had been constituted to administer anti-typhoid vaccine. He said that teams would be supervised by 144 supervisors and 52 medical officers.

