Anti-typhoid Drive Concludes In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Anti-typhoid drive concludes in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal on Wednesday said that the two week long anti-typhoid campaign which started in the 123 union councils of the district on February 1st has concluded successfully.

The CEO said over 18,76,539 children between 9 months to 15 years of age, were administered anti-typhoid injection during the campaign launched in urban areas of all tehsils of the district. She informed that 1101 mobile health teams ,142 fixed points and Union council medical officers participated in the drive to complete the task of vaccination.

Dr Kanwal said she herself monitored the campaign and visited various areas to inspect the working of polio teams.

She told that two days had been extended by the Punjab government to reach few hundreds of children who were missed immunization for certain reasons including being out of city or not present at home,adding the missed children have been covered after convincing parents with the help of local elders during the last two days.

