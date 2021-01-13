Anti-typhoid drive from February 1

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The 15-day Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) drive against typhoid fever will commence from February 1, 2021 during which children from 9 months to 15 years old would be vaccinated.

Addressing a training session in connection with TCV campaign here on Wednesday, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed said that vaccination was widely used to prevent outbreak of typhoid.

Health education Officer Shafique Ahmed Asif said the Directorate of Health Service Punjab has decided to launch a TCV campaign across the province in two phases.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was likely to inaugurate the TCV campaign at the end of current month.

He said the campaign would be launched in collaboration with the WHO, the UNICEF, the GAVI andother organizations. The second phase of campaign would start from the 1st of May, he added.