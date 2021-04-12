UrduPoint.com
Anti-typhoid Drive From May 28

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:35 PM

More than 627,000 children from 9 months to 15 years will be administered anti-typhoid vaccines in Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :More than 627,000 children from 9 months to 15 years will be administered anti-typhoid vaccines in Bahawalpur district.

The vaccination drive will start from May 24, and continue till June 5, in 29 urban union councils of the district, told a meeting held here at the Deputy Commissioner Office on Monday.

As many as 29 fixed teams and 267 mobile teams have been formed for the purpose which will administer the vaccination to the children.

