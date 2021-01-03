UrduPoint.com
Anti-typhoid Drive To Be Carried Out In 123 UC's Of The District

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Around 226 area Incharges have been trained with the coordinated efforts of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to monitor the two-week long anti-typhoid vaccination campaign that would be launched in urban areas of district from February 1 to 15.

Incharge District vaccination programme, Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP, that over 18,76,539 children from nine months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated under the Typhoid Prevention Campaign in the 123 union councils of the district.

He said that children in the cantonment areas of Rawalpindi, Rawal Town, Pothohar Town, Gujar Khan, KotliSatyan, Kahuta and Murree urban areas will be given injections to protect them from typhoid.

The Incharge informed that Principal Allied Hospital's of the city Dr Muhammd Umer has ensured the representatives of UNICEF in a meeting that qualified staff of the allied hospitals would be provided to make the drive a success.

Hussain informed that 1101 mobile teams have been constituted that would go door to door to vaccinate free of cost injection to the children while a comprehensive micro plan has been finalized to complete the task of immunization.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed to every nook and corner of the district.

