Anti-typhoid Vaccination Drive Continues

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :A two week long anti-typhoid campaign to cover more than 18,76,539 children from nine months to 15 years of age is in full swing.

Incharge District Vaccination Programme Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP that under the ongoing vigorous drive, over 135,000 children have so far administered the vaccine in urban areas of the Rawalpindi,Gujar khan,Murree,Kotli Satayan,Kalar Syeda,Taxila,Kahuta and Cantonment areas of Rawalpindi.

Hussain said that 1101 mobile teams were participating in the drive to complete the task of vaccination while standard operating procedure(SOPs)regarding COVID-19 were being followed to ensure the safety of the teams during the drive.

Hussain said that vaccination was also being carried out at educational institutions besides who were present at home.

"The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

