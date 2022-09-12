UrduPoint.com

Anti-typhoid Vaccination Drive Kicks Off In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Anti-typhoid vaccination drive kicks off in Balochistan

A 12-day anti-typhoid vaccination campaign was launched in Balochistan on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :A 12-day anti-typhoid vaccination campaign was launched in Balochistan on Monday.

Addressing a consultation session organized by PHC Global at press club here, District Health Officer (DHO) Quetta Noor Bakhsh Bizenjo said, "In the first phase, 856,000 children aged nine to 15 years will be vaccinated against typhoid in the 39 urban union councils of Quetta.'' National Staff Officer Farhana Naz, National Staff Officer EPI Division Task Force Dr Farhan Anjum, District Coordinator PHC Global Fahad Ali Kayani, Town Coordinator Samia Tarin, prominent social worker Sakina Abdullah were also present.

The participants were told that there was a type of typhoid in Pakistan which could not be cured by medicine, but it could be prevented with a vaccine.

The DHO said, "Initially, this vaccine will be applied in the urban union councils of Balochistan, later its scope will be expanded to the entire province.

" In the campaign, the PHC Global was working in collaboration with the provincial government in four districts of Balochistan, including Lasbela, Kech, Jafarabad and Quetta, he said.

Clarifying the misconception, he further said that there were no side effects of this vaccine, and underlined the need for creating awareness.

"Since typhoid vaccine is a new program, there is a need to promote awareness programs for public awareness for which all stakeholders, including civil society and media have to play their role." He further said that the typhoid vaccine was an extraordinary development in the provision of quality health facilities, as a result of which people would be able to take preventive measures against diseases like typhoid.

