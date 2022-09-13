Anti-typhoid vaccination drive starts in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :District Health Officer Quetta Noor Bakhsh Bizenjo has said that a 12-day anti typhoid vaccination campaign has been launched in Balochistan.

"In the first phase, 856,000 children aged nine to fifteen years will be vaccinated against typhoid in the 39 urban union councils of Quetta, '' he said while addressing a consultation session organized by PHC Global at Quetta Press Club.

National Staff Officer Farhana Naz, National Staff Officer EPI Division Task Force Dr. Farhan Anjum, District Coordinator PHC Global Fahad Ali Kayani, Town Coordinator Samia Tarin, prominent social worker Sakina Abdullah were also present on the occasion.

In the consultation session, the participants were told that there is a type of typhoid in Pakistan which cannot be cured by medicine, but it can be cured with a preventive vaccine.

"Anti-typhoid drive has been started in Balochistan," DHO Quetta said adding "initially, this vaccine will be applied in the urban union councils of Balochistan, later its scope will be expanded to the entire province.

In this vaccine campaign, PHC Global is working in collaboration with the provincial government in four districts of Balochistan including Lasbela, Kech, Jafarabad and Quetta.

Clarifying the misconception, he said that there were no side effects of this vaccine, DHO Quetta underlined the need for creating awareness as saying "since typhoid vaccine is a new program, there is a need to promote awareness programs for public awareness for which all stakeholders including civil society and media have to play their role."He further said that the typhoid vaccine was an extraordinary development in the provision of quality health facilities, as a result of which people will be able to take preventive measures against diseases like typhoid.