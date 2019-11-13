UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Typhoid Vaccination Drive To Begin In Matiari District From Nov 18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:47 PM

Anti typhoid vaccination drive to begin in Matiari district from Nov 18

The district administration and health department have decided to launch an anti typhoid vaccination campaign from November 18 to 30, 2019 in district Matiari during which protective vaccine would be administered to children aged 9 months to 15 years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration and health department have decided to launch an anti typhoid vaccination campaign from November 18 to 30, 2019 in district Matiari during which protective vaccine would be administered to children aged 9 months to 15 years.

In an awareness seminar chaired by the deputy commissioner held here at MDM High school, Matiari on Wednesday, it was informed that 93 teams would be constituted for vaccinating of 108000 children in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Haider Chandio also appealed the parents to get their children vaccinated against typhoid virus.

The DC also instructed officials of health department to take serious efforts for the success of the campaign so that children could be saved from typhoid epidemic in the district.

Focal Person of EPI Dr. Imtiaz Kaka informed the meeting that a campaign would be launched from November 18 to 30, 2019 during which 108000 children would be administered anti typhoid vaccines.

Total 93 fixed as well as mobile teams would be deputed to accomplish the task, Dr. Kaka informed.

The meeting was attended among others by District Health Officer Dr. Ghulam Rasool Waswano and Assistant Commissioner Abdul Kareem Sangrasi.

Related Topics

Mobile Kaka Matiari November 2019 From

Recent Stories

Govt grants four-week conditional permission to Na ..

14 minutes ago

Germany, Netherland to take back Daesh/ISIS terror ..

1 minute ago

First group of Sikh yatrees returns in Lahore

1 minute ago

Govt all set to take action against middle man for ..

1 minute ago

Stocks hit by trade doubts, Hong Kong unrest

10 minutes ago

French circus bear Mischa dies after rescue

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.