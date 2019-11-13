Anti typhoid vaccination drive to begin in Matiari district from Nov 18

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration and health department have decided to launch an anti typhoid vaccination campaign from November 18 to 30, 2019 in district Matiari during which protective vaccine would be administered to children aged 9 months to 15 years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration and health department have decided to launch an anti typhoid vaccination campaign from November 18 to 30, 2019 in district Matiari during which protective vaccine would be administered to children aged 9 months to 15 years.

In an awareness seminar chaired by the deputy commissioner held here at MDM High school, Matiari on Wednesday, it was informed that 93 teams would be constituted for vaccinating of 108000 children in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Haider Chandio also appealed the parents to get their children vaccinated against typhoid virus.

The DC also instructed officials of health department to take serious efforts for the success of the campaign so that children could be saved from typhoid epidemic in the district.

Focal Person of EPI Dr. Imtiaz Kaka informed the meeting that a campaign would be launched from November 18 to 30, 2019 during which 108000 children would be administered anti typhoid vaccines.

Total 93 fixed as well as mobile teams would be deputed to accomplish the task, Dr. Kaka informed.

The meeting was attended among others by District Health Officer Dr. Ghulam Rasool Waswano and Assistant Commissioner Abdul Kareem Sangrasi.