Anti-Valentine Day Campaign Goes Viral On Social Media

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 02:30 PM

Anti-Valentine day campaign goes viral on social media

The anti-campaigners say that this day has nothing to do with Pakistani culture and society.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2020) An online anti-Valentine Day campaign is on the peak, urging Muslims youths to avoid from celebrating this day as pure love has nothing to do with such celebrations and specific days.

“Love is eternal and love is pure, without any greed and without any lust,” said Allama Raza-i-Mustafa Naqshbandi—a religious scholar who also head of local seminary in Lahore.

Some say that it is un-Islamic and other say that it is not the culture of Muslim world. Rakhshinda Sohail, a social media user, wrote: “And the appearance of women before non-Mahrams, etc.

, are all things which are Haraam, or are means which lead to immorality. #WeBoycottValentineFitna #TeamPVF,”.

Another user Shehzad Dogar says that he is Muslim and this is not culture of Muslim society. He wrote: “I am proud that I am a Muslim. I boycott Valentine's Day...#WeBoycottValentineFitna #ValentinesDay2020

Modesty is the crown of A Muslimah , Hijab forces a man to look at a woman with respect rather than as an object. #WeBoycottValentineFitna.

