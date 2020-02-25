Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell arrest 4 motorbike lifters in Karachi

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Clifton and SITE Division on Tuesday arrested four alleged motorcycle lifters and recovered two snatched motorbikes from them

According to SSP AVLC Sarfaraz Nawaz Sheikh, the accused identified as Faheem son of Haleem, Mukhtiar son of Noor Muhammad, Junaid son of Shakeel and Waqar son Khuda Bux had been involved in criminal activities for long.