UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell Arrest 4 Motorbike Lifters In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:21 PM

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell arrest 4 motorbike lifters in Karachi

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Clifton and SITE Division on Tuesday arrested four alleged motorcycle lifters and recovered two snatched motorbikes from them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Clifton and SITE Division on Tuesday arrested four alleged motorcycle lifters and recovered two snatched motorbikes from them.

According to SSP AVLC Sarfaraz Nawaz Sheikh, the accused identified as Faheem son of Haleem, Mukhtiar son of Noor Muhammad, Junaid son of Shakeel and Waqar son Khuda Bux had been involved in criminal activities for long.

Related Topics

SITE Shakeel Criminals From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler visits Thumbay Medicity

10 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Secretary-General of Assoc ..

55 minutes ago

US-Taliban peace deal: Qatar invites Pakistan for ..

4 minutes ago

Egypt's toppled 'Pharaoh' Hosni Mubarak defiant to ..

4 minutes ago

CIA police arrest two drug-pushers

4 minutes ago

Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police arrests ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.